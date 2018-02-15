Tárgy:

sport/akcio camera F60,ujEladás0744665735210 lejElado uj sport kamera,16 mpx,ultra hd ,4K filmezes,WI-FI,kezelheto telefonnal ios/android rendszerrel,vizzallo 30 m-ig,minden tartozekokkal,dobozban.Csere nem erdekel!Description:The 4K action camera is able to produce ultra high-definition and smooth videos. With the 170 degree lens, the action camera can retain more realistic scene and captures more immersive and wide-angle videos and photos. The equipped Allwinner V3 chipset will provide you with 4K 30fps ( 3840 x 2160 ) video resolution. What is more, the sports camera comes with a 30m waterproof case which gives you the ability to capture photos and videos underwater.Main Features:16MP image resolution2 inch screen displayWiFi connectionDriving mode: can be used as a car DVR recorderSuper lightweight, small in sizeSupport time-lapse, loop recording, slow-motion functionYou can download the APP "XDV" in Google Play or App Store