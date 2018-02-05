2018. február. 5., hétfő
Tárgy: HP ProBook 4540s
Hirdetés típusa: Eladás
A hirdetés feladója Gyöngyi
Telefon: 0741136898
Ár: 950  lej

Hirdetés szövege: Eladó HP ProBook 4540s, újszerű állapotban, minden tartozékával, eredeti dobozban.
Vand HP ProBook 45410, in stare impecabila, cu toate accesorii, in cutia originala.

Specifikációk/Spetificatii:

CPU: Intel Core i3 (2nd Gen) 2370M / 2.4 GHz
RAM: 4 GB (1 in 2 sloturi)
Ecran: 16:9 HD 1280x720 p
HDD: 500 GB 7200 Rpm
Card grafic: Intel HD Graphics 3000
Baterie: Lithium Ion
Sistem de operare: Windows 10 64 bit, activat

Üzenet a feladónak

