Tárgy:
HP ProBook 4540s
Hirdetés típusa:
Eladás
A hirdetés feladója Gyöngyi
Telefon:
0741136898
Ár:
950 lej
Hirdetés szövege:
Eladó HP ProBook 4540s, újszerű állapotban, minden tartozékával, eredeti dobozban.
Vand HP ProBook 45410, in stare impecabila, cu toate accesorii, in cutia originala.
Specifikációk/Spetificatii:
CPU: Intel Core i3 (2nd Gen) 2370M / 2.4 GHz
RAM: 4 GB (1 in 2 sloturi)
Ecran: 16:9 HD 1280x720 p
HDD: 500 GB 7200 Rpm
Card grafic: Intel HD Graphics 3000
Baterie: Lithium Ion
Sistem de operare: Windows 10 64 bit, activat
