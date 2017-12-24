2017. December. 24., vasárnap
Névnap:
2017. December. 24., vasárnap
Névnap:

Apróhirdetések

Vissza a főkategóriákhoz
Apróhirdetés feladás
Tárgy: X9 PRO Heart Rate Smartband,black,uj
Hirdetés típusa: Eladás
A hirdetés feladója jozsi
Telefon: 0744665735
Ár: 130  lej

Hirdetés szövege: Elado a kepen lathato okosora ,kompatibilis ios/android operacios rendszerrel,funkciok: Remote Camera
Notification type: Facebook,Twitter,Wechat,WhatsApp

Screen
Screen: OLED
Operating mode: Press button

Battery
Type of battery: Lithium-ion polymer battery
Battery Capacity: 105mAh
Charging Time: About 2hours
Standby time: 7 - 15 days

General
People: Female table,Male table

Dial and Band
Shape of the dial: Rectangle
Case material: Zinc Alloy
Band material: Silicone

Features
Compatible OS: Android,IOS
Compatability: Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above.Csere nem erdekel!!

Üzenet a feladónak

Kiemelt hírek:
A városi tanács döntött: jövőre több adót fizetünk
Összegyűlt a pénz a Sürgősségi Kórháznak szánt defibrillátorra
Összedőlt a nagymajtényi földgázkút
Hatalmas bevétellel zárt a jótékonysági est
Nem lesz szabadnap december 27., 28., 29
Utolsókat rúgja az Olimpia?
Valutaváltó:


Promó:
Bugatti shoes: bőrből elegánsat
Minőségi matracok ingyenes szállítással, egyenesen a gyártótól
Egész decemberben tartanak a leárazások a Karcher Centerben
Megnyitotta kapuit a Karcher Center
Leárazásokkal rajtol az új Karcher Center
Ajándékozz szép álmokat
2017 © Szatmar.ro