2017. December. 24., vasárnap
Névnap:

Tárgy: Samsung Galaxy S7 Black
Hirdetés típusa: Eladás
A hirdetés feladója Katona Istvan
Telefon: 0754065947
Ár: 1400  lej

Hirdetés szövege: Eladó Samsung Galaxy s7 Black 32GB tökéletes állapotban garanciával full box,
Az ár alkudható, nem érdekel csere.

+ Silicon max protect tok VRSdesign
+Kingston 4gb Memory Card

Vand Samsung Galaxy S7 32 Gb culoare Negru in stare impecabila cu garantie full box cu toate accesorii originale.
+Cadou Husa Silicon VRSdesign
+Card memorie Kingston 4GB
-Fara schimburi.

