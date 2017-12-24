Tárgy:
Samsung Galaxy S7 Black
Hirdetés típusa:
Eladás
A hirdetés feladója Katona Istvan
Telefon:
0754065947
Ár:
1400 lej
Hirdetés szövege:
Eladó Samsung Galaxy s7 Black 32GB tökéletes állapotban garanciával full box,
Az ár alkudható, nem érdekel csere.
+ Silicon max protect tok VRSdesign
+Kingston 4gb Memory Card
Vand Samsung Galaxy S7 32 Gb culoare Negru in stare impecabila cu garantie full box cu toate accesorii originale.
+Cadou Husa Silicon VRSdesign
+Card memorie Kingston 4GB
-Fara schimburi.
Üzenet a feladónak